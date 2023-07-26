Room-temperature, ambient-pressure superconductor discovered?

An unreviewed, non-replicated preprint, hastily presented and relating to a topic known for its prolonged history of controversy and retractions. But still seems somewhat promising and the authors are quite credible.





The implications of this discovery could be huge. Enhanced electricity grids, swift and energy-efficient computer chips, as well as potent magnets used in maglevs, MRIs, and fusion reactors are some of the notable advancements. For instance, the improved superconducting wire can transport up to 200 times the electrical current compared to copper wire while retaining its charge without any loss.





https://arxiv.org/abs/2307.12008