Room-temperature, ambient-pressure superconductor discovered?
An unreviewed, non-replicated preprint, hastily presented and relating to a topic known for its prolonged history of controversy and retractions. But still seems somewhat promising and the authors are quite credible.
The implications of this discovery could be huge. Enhanced electricity grids, swift and energy-efficient computer chips, as well as potent magnets used in maglevs, MRIs, and fusion reactors are some of the notable advancements. For instance, the improved superconducting wire can transport up to 200 times the electrical current compared to copper wire while retaining its charge without any loss.
For the first time in the world, we succeeded in synthesizing the room-temperature superconductor ($T_c \ge 400$ K, 127$^\circ$C) working at ambient pressure with a modified lead-apatite (LK-99) structure. The superconductivity of LK-99 is proved with the Critical temperature ($T_c$), Zero-resistivity, Critical current ($I_c$), Critical magnetic field ($H_c$), and the Meissner effect. The superconductivity of LK-99 originates from minute structural distortion by a slight volume shrinkage (0.48 %), not by external factors such as temperature and pressure. The shrinkage is caused by Cu$^{2+}$ substitution of Pb$^{2+}$(2) ions in the insulating network of Pb(2)-phosphate and it generates the stress. It concurrently transfers to Pb(1) of the cylindrical column resulting in distortion of the cylindrical column interface, which creates superconducting quantum wells (SQWs) in the interface. The heat capacity results indicated that the new model is suitable for explaining the superconductivity of LK-99. The unique structure of LK-99 that allows the minute distorted structure to be maintained in the interfaces is the most important factor that LK-99 maintains and exhibits superconductivity at room temperatures and ambient pressure.