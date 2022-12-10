MainCobol in
What are the odds?
I suppose i am one of those dinosaurs
Even though, I decided to give it a try
I am an experienced cobol programmer (cics and batch) with 25 years of experience
I have a knowledge of VSE and recently dived into zOS
Is there still a chance for a job?
And if I may be greedy, can it be remote?
MysteryGoblinSoftware Engineer
I'm just as "old" as you with one exception: I keep learning as much as I can every week, including bleeding edge tech. Even with this market things are kind to me. Do the same. Learn outside of Cobol. Take a look at what tech, like ML, is still in high demand and drink from a firehouse. Just because you are experienced doesn't mean you are obsolete, but you need to work on improving yourself and adapting to the new reality. If I can do it, you can too.
