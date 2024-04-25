Greetings to everyone,





The questions in my mind are: Where should I start my career journey? Which field is better for my career growth?





I come from a technical background and am interested in inventing new things and learning new strategies.





One of my friends suggested me to join Mulesoft training and pursue my future in this direction. So, I am a bit confused and can't decide which one is good or which one is not?





I hope to get good suggestions from community members that will help me clarify those questions that comes to my mind.