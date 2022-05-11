qwertyCoder in
Underwhelming Airbnb announcement
lol the Airbnb announcement was incredibly underwhelming. They added search filters and called it the biggest change to Airbnb in a decade.
Airbnb employees -- Wondering if there was something that didn't get shipped in time or got scrapped at the last minute? The hype for this announcement just did not live up. #Airbnb
mercenarySoftware Engineer
Yeah the hype build up was making it seem like they were gonna do hotels now lol
