Underwhelming Airbnb announcement

lol the Airbnb announcement was incredibly underwhelming. They added search filters and called it the biggest change to Airbnb in a decade.





Airbnb employees -- Wondering if there was something that didn't get shipped in time or got scrapped at the last minute? The hype for this announcement just did not live up. ﻿﻿#Airbnb﻿





https://twitter.com/Airbnb/status/1524379075506171904