Getting burnout with leetcode
Honestly, this is getting really annoying. I have been leet coding crazy every day, but now that people are getting layoff and the stock market is crashing, I sometimes ask myself if I should keep leet coding because it feels like a waste of time at this point. What do you guys think?
BunnyboySite Reliability Engineer
Don’t let the market get to you. The drama surrounding it is way overblown. Plenty of companies are still hiring with great compensation.
Yeah you are right
Yeah you are right
