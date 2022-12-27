USA 1st job offer

Swarnabha das in  
Hi i m product designer in india , have 4 year experience. Recently got a job offer in minnasota ,65k $(no equity) . I want to know how much shall i be able to save on this salary??

65k sounds like entry level for that role, but if you are in the right area it could be affordable. You could possibly find a roommate to save on rent costs. Living outside the downtown area will be cheaper.

Good luck!
I will say that with that experience, maybe you could work a year in the states and find something else. Minneapolis/St Paul have plenty of places willing to pay $100k+ for UX positions.

