USA 1st job offer

Hi i m product designer in india , have 4 year experience. Recently got a job offer in minnasota ,65k $(no equity) . I want to know how much shall i be able to save on this salary??
BaconatorProduct Designer
I will say that with that experience, maybe you could work a year in the states and find something else. Minneapolis/St Paul have plenty of places willing to pay $100k+ for UX positions.
Good luck!