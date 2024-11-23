Controls Engineer in Oil to Tech

Does anyone have advice for switching from Oil to Tech? I hold a BS E.E. with 1.5 YOE at an oil supermajor but would like to make the transition to tech. My role consists mostly of project management and some engineering, and I fear if I stay in Oil for too long I will lose the opportunity to pursue tech.





As of now, it seems so hard to look for roles as they're either for new grads or requiring 3-5 YOE. Does anyone know what skills I can brush up on to be a competitive candidate or what roles I can pursue that would be relevant with my experience?







