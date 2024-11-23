luging in
Controls Engineer in Oil to Tech
Does anyone have advice for switching from Oil to Tech? I hold a BS E.E. with 1.5 YOE at an oil supermajor but would like to make the transition to tech. My role consists mostly of project management and some engineering, and I fear if I stay in Oil for too long I will lose the opportunity to pursue tech.
As of now, it seems so hard to look for roles as they're either for new grads or requiring 3-5 YOE. Does anyone know what skills I can brush up on to be a competitive candidate or what roles I can pursue that would be relevant with my experience?
MooreslawisdeadMechanical Engineer
I made the switch from downstream oil and gas to tech about 3 years ago. If you're looking for a role in tech where your existing experience would carry over, look at Field Engineer roles for data center hyper scalers. Many of the job postings will be seeking prior experience in mission critical operations such as oil and gas and is a mid to entry level role.
