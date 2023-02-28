Why take an IC path to Staff+ Engineer?

I'm a senior software engineer and my boss is a senior director. My boss used to work at Google. I've never worked in software, rather in other industries but as a software engineer. My boss really likes my work and I'm probably being promoted soon to staff software engineer. While that's nice, I'd much rather be a manager. In my past companies, senior software engineer was the pinnacle of the IC route, and the route upward was engineer -> manager -> director -> VP. So my boss, who's clearly embraced the managerial route himself, tries to convince me that there's more prestige in the IC route... as was the culture at Google (and I suspect it's similar at similar companies), and that's what I should want for myself. I find it patronizing and hypocritical when managers discourage management. Why do they do that though? I've also encountered this in the past. It's like I need to be protected from something dirty and I'll hate. Sure, but I just want the best career I can get. I don't think it's through increasing levels of IC. To me those jobs are an anomaly unique to software companies, and a distinguished engineer at Google could only hope to be a senior software engineer at my last company, while any of the dozens of engineering VPs at Google could walk into the CTO job. What am I missing and why should I be happy with my progression to staff software engineer?