Digital Nomad vs. IT Work Visa: Which Country Should I Choose?

Hello, everyone.





I hope you're all doing well, and if you're not, I hope whatever is bothering you eases soon.





Anyway, I'm from a struggling third-world country in West Africa. I currently earn roughly €2,700/month, pay no taxes, and am looking to relocate to the UK, Germany, Portugal, Spain or Luxembourg—all of which I'm currently researching.





I recently got a new remote job that allows me to work from anywhere in the world and offers a truly flexible work schedule. This new job pays me €4,200/month. I know that this is considered quite “a lot” for someone in my situation, but still, my country is no longer worth living in. Every day, the situation here worsens.





I plan to apply for a Digital Nomad Visa or an IT Work Visa in one of abovementioned countries.





Currently, I work as a Backend Engineer at an AI company in Germany (earning €2,700/month). My question is: Considering a decent quality of life, starting a family, and long-term stability, which of these countries would you recommend for someone in my situation?





I also intend to apply for more roles and possibly resign from my German company if I get an offer that matches or surpasses my second job.





I’d really appreciate any advice, opinions, or even criticism. Thank you so much for taking the time to read this—I truly appreciate it.



