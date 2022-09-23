Software is eating the world. How do less tech savvy generations adapt?

🚨5 of the Top 20 🇺🇸 Jobs “that may disappear” are admin and back office types of jobs. This unfortunately hurts the older generations as my mom who was at IBM for 30 years was forced to "retire" from her role as a contract specialist.





Here are some stats:





1. Word processors and typists: Employment is projected to decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031.





6 (tie). Data entry keyers: Employment is projected to decline 24.7% from 2021 to 2031.





8. Telephone operators (receptionist): Employment is projected to decline 24.5% from 2021 to 2031.





15 (tie). Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants: Employment is projected to decline 20.2% from 2021 to 2031.





18. Legal secretaries and administrative assistants: Employment is projected to decline 19.2% from 2021 to 2031.





https://www.businessinsider.com/jobs-disappearing-over-the-next-decade-employment-projections-2022-9







