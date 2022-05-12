Jhan Diaz Abad in
How long until first job?
Hey self taught developers, how long did it take you to land your first job ? What was the journey like?
totalbenz Software Engineer
Took me around a year and a half of really learning the fundamentals, working on several projects, and generally preparing before landing my first job. Biggest thing is sprucing up your resume to show you’re able to build things. Started with several interviews and then quickly started getting the hang of things and landed a couple offers at a startup and a mid size company.
19g615l16wq7ssFrontend Software Engineer
I hear of some people applying to hundreds of companies. Was that your experience as well ?
