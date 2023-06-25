Tomáš Ludwig in  
Full Stack  

Searching for new work opportunities

👋personal website

https://ludwigtomas.cz/


My stack

✅ PHP (Laravel)

✅ SQL (MySQL)

✅ JS (VueJS)

✅ CSS (TailwindCSS)


👋Experience

I've been programming websites in Laravel for a little over two years now, I use Vue for user interaction, I write the design and responsiveness of the site in Tailwind CSS, and I use ChartJS for any graphical display of data. All project development I'm incrementally versioning on GitLab. I have a beginner's knowledge of deploying a project on a Linux (ubuntu) system using Nginx, Docker and Composer.


👋About me

In my spare time, have been practicing for about 5years. I also like mountain biking, snowboarding, skiing and swimming are some of the top sports I could easily last at. I don't like to stay with old technology, be it smart watches, mobile phones or programming, so I constantly try to follow youtube, Laravel news, Laravel daily and similar sites for new information.

Tomáš Ludwig - Webový vývojář

Tomáš Ludwig - Webový vývojář

Pomůžu Vám vytvořit profesionální webové stránky, webové aplikace a grafiku stránky. Podívejte se na mojí stránku, kde získáte informace o službách, design, hostingu a rozvoj vytvoření webu dle představ.

ludwigtomas.cz
1
2055
Sort by:
himehimeSoftware Engineer  
Docker has frontend and fullstack roles available. They are remote and pay well in Europe. Wish you the best

https://www.docker.com/career-openings/?ashby_jid=3c130525-bb31-47f1-a5c0-b2a21244b163

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,471