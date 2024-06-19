icycube in
Where do I start off, AI or software engineering?
Im 18 years old and I want to land my first job in tech. However I’m confused on whether i should start learning AI first or start off with software engineering and then move on to AI.
Software engineering, then AI. Ideally get a job as a software engineer at a company that also does AI or at least is close to it. The vast majority of work ML engineers do is pure software engineering. Unless you're really going into pure academic research, SE skills will be far more useful AND sought-after by companies than AI knowledge.
