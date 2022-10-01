flyingcheetah in  
Computer Science  

Best way to practice HackerRank?

Been practicing LeetCode, but ive done two hackerrank OAs and i wasnt prepared. The questions were mostly about building interfaces than algorithms (what leetcode prioritzes), i.e. processing string based commands for a text editor, finding the card number with most fraudulent transactions based on tx history. Whats a better way to prepare for these Hackerrank/CodeSignal questions than leetcode?
10
3247
Sort by:
mK27eyEwErxnKTZBzrBackend Software Engineer  
I think Codesignal has mock tests with questions in the similar difficulty level as the actual test.
7
IllustriousSoftware Engineer  
Came here to say this
1

About

Public

Software Engineer

Members

80,482