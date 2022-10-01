flyingcheetah in
Best way to practice HackerRank?
Been practicing LeetCode, but ive done two hackerrank OAs and i wasnt prepared. The questions were mostly about building interfaces than algorithms (what leetcode prioritzes), i.e. processing string based commands for a text editor, finding the card number with most fraudulent transactions based on tx history. Whats a better way to prepare for these Hackerrank/CodeSignal questions than leetcode?
mK27eyEwErxnKTZB
I think Codesignal has mock tests with questions in the similar difficulty level as the actual test.
Illustrious
