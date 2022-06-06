Should i Join a normal startup vs Keep Preparing for FAANG or big Tech?

Hi, I'm totally confused today, been thinking for days and still need some help to make my final decision





Tomorrow is supposed to be my first day with a new company X that it's a new startup, not a well-known company after I worked with two big companies well known in the USA (not FAANG+)





So I was practicing algorithms, and now I'm finally getting comfortable solving medium problems.





Also, I have a google interview in mid-June.





So I have three options that I need your help with!





Should i:

Start with this simple company just for the sake of keeping my income, helping them in work while preparing for other companies as well as FAANG or should Cancel and keep applying for some well-known brands, top 100 companies for example in the US Or should I ignore all of them, keep using my savings, and only focus on FAANG+





Note: it's been 4 months without a job!

1 month and a half been sick and overwhelmed

1 month just relaxing from the Computer

2 months been practicing algorithms daily





my savings are enough for 2 other months only





Latest TC: 160k Mid Level Full Stack MERN





this company's Salary is only $123k

team of three front end devs only including me





Thanks