UX designer job required

Hello all,





My spouse is looking for a new career in UX/UI design field. Internship experience for 3 months is available. We are located in Berlin, Germany and so far unable to get any interview in this market situation. Currently doing a contribution to an early stage startup without any pay. Any referrals / suggestions are welcome.





How serious does companies look into a degree in design? Will a computer science bachelors degree be fine as long as we have good behance projects?