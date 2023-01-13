iamens in
UX designer job required
Hello all,
My spouse is looking for a new career in UX/UI design field. Internship experience for 3 months is available. We are located in Berlin, Germany and so far unable to get any interview in this market situation. Currently doing a contribution to an early stage startup without any pay. Any referrals / suggestions are welcome.
How serious does companies look into a degree in design? Will a computer science bachelors degree be fine as long as we have good behance projects?
paradoxxxxSecurity Software Engineer
It can vary from company to company, but generally, a degree in design may be preferred or required for certain roles within a company, specifically in the field of design. However, having a strong portfolio of work and relevant experience can often be just as important as a degree, especially in the tech industry where skills and experience can be more valued than formal education. For referrals, you can try this site https://refermarket.com/ Saw this site from blind forum. It's a great app I guess because they offer job referral requests to companies that are still hiring and your role might be there. Just try your luck
