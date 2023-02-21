mck in
Job openings for Visually Impaired in IT
Hi All,
I have been searching for opportunities in the IT field for Visually Impaired persons and it is really hard to find one. Does anyone have a median to reach out to certain openings?
A little background: My brother is in React and dot net framework and looking for opportunities in India. He is having vision issues and challenges with his current job as the situation weren't shared with them.
Wondering if there are any opportunities where one can accept disabled persons
BrooklynBrokeBusiness Analyst
These federal government hires individuals with disabilities. If you go to USAJobs.gov, click Search, and filter by Individuals with Disabilities, there are 3000 job openings.
