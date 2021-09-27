RocketUser in
Can i sell my options after i leave a startup?
Hello!
I am a veteran in a startup and i have some vested equity, just want to know if the company doesn't go public can i still get any value of my equity?
2
1863
Sort by:
1zm00utkpoisergProduct Manager
there are often liquidity events that provide liquidity to folks at startups before the company goes public. there are also secondary markets, though selling options in them is generally frowned upon. but the truth is, in most startups, the value of the options goes to zero
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,307