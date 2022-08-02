Backend engineers have tougher interview process

Don't be disappointed!





If you are a backend engineer and have been struggling to crack an interview, it might not all be your fault. We know that interview process is subjective, and not always the deserving candidate wins.





However, there is a growing concern within the community that interviews are getting more difficult for backend engineers.





I am lately seeing engineers from the frontend and devops space able to crack FAANG interviews more readily compared to the backend engineers (to some extent data engineers as well). One possible reason is the sheer number of backend engineer roles, thus more candidates to choose from. The probability of backend engineers getting DP, Greedy problems is comparatively higher than the frontend / full-stack counterparts, thus increasing the relative difficulty in the interview process.





One possible solution is to transition to frontend or devops if the goal is to only land a job in a top-tier company. The companies themselves don't necessarily care about your past work, so specializing for backend roles from an interview perspective is detrimental.





It is going to get more challenging in the coming future. So buckle up!