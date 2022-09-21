LLCoolChic in
Facebook Marketing Operations - FTE vs Contractor comp
Hi. Can anyone shed some light on what the actual Level snd expected comp would be in New York for Facebook -- Consumer Marketing Stategy and Operations, Project Manager Level II.
Any thoughts on hourly comp as a contractor compared to annual comp as full time employee?
gema98e1098Project Manager
Are you paid by project or is this more a time-based contract? Curious about this type of employment
