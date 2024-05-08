Advice needed: where should I do masters?

Hi everyone,

I'm 3rd year computer science bsc degree (university of applied sciences) student and in my country, this is the last year of study before masters degree. I'm also employed as a software engineering student intern at a largest company in my country for about 1 year. Time has come to apply for masters but there's no much options for applied science masters degree. Goal for my near career/life is to live in UK/Netherlands/Denmark (UK preferably) and develop as much as can. I've been to these countries and really like them. Of course, being a tourist in these countries is totally different thing then living in them, but want to move out my country(it's in EU). tried applying to jobs in these countries as junior/graduate software engineer and got rejected after every application. Somehow I doubt that itll change after finish any kind of masters degree in my country. I've done some research on universities in mentioned countries and got to an conclusion that:

UK universities are way too expensive for me Netherlands has really big housing crisis and there's no universities for software engineering/CS in Amsterdam(looking at Amsterdam because think it has most job opportunities)

unis in Denmark seem like good choice for applying (like Aalborg university in Copenhagen) after finishing university of applied science but not sure about job opportunities. While applying to certain amount of jobs, I got a few rejections with stated reason why they rejected me, and it was because I wasn't located in that country. Also, seems like it's too late for aalborg university since deadline was in april.

What do you think? Should it be better to apply to one of the universities or finish some kind of IT masters in my country, work as intern for 2 more years and then try to apply? Thank you for reading this a little longer text and commenting. I assume there's a lot of posts like this but l am really overwhelmed about decision I should make.





Thank you