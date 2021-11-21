Only Two Get Promoted

Been working in tech for 20+ years as an eng, PM, and TPM (Comcast, Amazon). Through my career, it seems like there are only two positions that get promoted: Software Engineer and Product Manager.





I’ve seen SEs and PMs become Directors, EDs, and VPs over and over. Most recently as a TPM, that position feels very much like an org and career dead end.





Does anyone else find that to be true? Or have any advice on moving out of being a TPM? I would like to become a more senior manager and I feel like I have missed my chance.



