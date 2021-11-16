Hunting for a spring internship, but am starting full time at Amazon in the summer. Should I put Amazon on my resume?

Like the title mentions, I am looking for Spring internships for my final semester at college to make some extra money. I have accepted a full time role at Amazon starting in the summer and I want to know what you all think about me putting that on my resume to make it stand out a bit more?





Not exactly sure what I would put down for it because obviously I haven't done any work yet so can't really have any points for it but I am tempted to figure out some way to throw it on there just to boost my resume...? Thoughts?