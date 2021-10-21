whereubean in
People leaving at your companies?
There's a lot of talk of a 'Great Resignation'. Are you actually seeing lots of people on your team / at your company leave? Is management responding in any way?
100%, most people are leaving for other opportunities but I've seen a couple of others who just want a break. WFH is a burnout for a lot of people so I don't blame them at all!
Agree, some people just taking vacations. Some people have basically already left, but still on payroll until they get fired
