Tech Salaries Transparency ( Anonymous )
These sheets will expose you to an avalanche of salary transparency across many roles in Tech
Check it out here : https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/13h4aLRhpW6e41QCevj3WVWjeavc0cW2pkfuBCWaihK8/edit?usp=drivesdk
Thank you. Connect with me via linkedin via www.linkedIn.com/in/emmadeeofficial ;
AND THIS
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/19h0WT9Xjf9ncNmJDWpd8fzz7YnB37nemDnxKSO0EE8o/edit?usp=drivesdk
Help us increase the data by sharing your data too as you benefited from others.
Tech Salary Transparency (Responses)
Form Responses 1 Timestamp,Title,Location,Remote?,Org Size,Salary,Years of experience,Industry,Additional comments,Additional perks? 9/9/2020 22:17:07,Head of <redacted> technologies,St. Paul, Minnesota,No,51 - 500,US$165,000 9/20/2020 12:19:13,Senior Software Engineer,Porto Alegre/RS - Brazil,N...
docs.google.com
MentorMetamanTechnical Program Manager at Facebook
There’s also this great website I heard of that compiles a large dataset of tech salaries in an easier-to-read format. I think it’s called Levels.fyi or something 🙃
4
emmadeeofficialData Analyst
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I think you are living in a Dreamland
