Startup VP Engineering Comp

What is a reasonable salary + bonus package for a VP of Software Engineering role at a startup? Assume a company that has 50 employees, $25M-$40M in revenue, and seeks to triple that and sell. Unlikely to become a unicorn. I know this depends on equity - try to ignore that. Assume high cost of living area on east coast US. Any opinions or personal data points on this?





Already asked ChatGPT. Looking to see if any humans have an opinion.