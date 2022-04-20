19g618l1gml2zg in
Expedia Leveling & SDE2 Offer Eval
Hi Engineers,
Can anyone share the leveling at Expedia Group? I was informed that i was being hired as SDE2 but at level K. I read few comments stating that level K is the new SDE1 at Expedia. Is it correct?
Can you evaluate my offer as well?
Thanks!
Expedia
SDE2
Austin
Total per year
$200K
Level
K
Base
$140K
Total stock grant
$37.5K
Bonus
$22.5K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
4 Years
4
2779
AlphaSoftware Engineer
Ask for higher base. They can go up to $155K for your level
2
