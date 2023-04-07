Layoffs are devastating. This might help. The interview preparation material that helped me get a job @ Microsoft.

While I am lucky to have a job and not being layoff yet. 🤞🏼

I can empathies with anyone who has to go through the painful journey of being layoff.

In the past I have spent lots of time on preparation for tech interviews, and found some items that really helped me. But with everything that is going on, I feel like I should share what I have found. It might help someone in need.





Data-structure & Algorithms:

Most asked questions at FAANG companies





Behavioral Interview:

Amazon leadership principles - levels





System Design Interview:

MIT System Design Course

IIT System Design Course

grokking the system design

system design interview book





PS: This is a reshare of my previous post, I was hoping that I didn't had to share this one, but seeing staggering number of job cuts across the Tech spectrum, I felt that I should post this one again...!!!