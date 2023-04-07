Layoffs are devastating. This might help. The interview preparation material that helped me get a job @ Microsoft.
While I am lucky to have a job and not being layoff yet. 🤞🏼
I can empathies with anyone who has to go through the painful journey of being layoff.
In the past I have spent lots of time on preparation for tech interviews, and found some items that really helped me. But with everything that is going on, I feel like I should share what I have found. It might help someone in need.
Data-structure & Algorithms:
Most asked questions at FAANG companies
Behavioral Interview:
Amazon leadership principles - levels
System Design Interview:
PS: This is a reshare of my previous post, I was hoping that I didn't had to share this one, but seeing staggering number of job cuts across the Tech spectrum, I felt that I should post this one again...!!!
Top FAANG Interview Questions From LeetCode.xlsx
Sheet1 Most Popular Tech Interview Questions asked @ FAANG Num,LeetCode Problem,Topic,Video Explanation,Asked By Company + Number of Times,Level 1,<a href="https://leetcode.com/problems/two-sum/">Two Sum</a>,Array,<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NP9nLwKzXGA">https://www.youtube.com/watc...