Has the job market improved in 2025?
We're officially out of Q1 2025, has anyone noticed any changes in the job market?
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer
Depends who you ask. If you’re early-career or non-technical, it’s still rough out there. If you’ve got niche infra skills or ML experience, you probably got 3 recruiters in your inbox this week. The market is picking up—but only for the top slice of candidates. Harsh truth, but that’s where we’re at. Anyone else seeing the same thing?
tekkenVHTData Scientist
