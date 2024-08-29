johnappleseed00 in
Software projects to impress/show skill
Hey everyone, I was curious about what everyone thinks is a good showcase of high level skill in programming or coding skill. I personally tend to build things like twitter clones with high simultaneous tweet capabilities to show how i approach large data loads and sometimes i do design/fancy looking front end stuff to show design capabilities but id love to hear what everyone thinks, im looking to build new things, learn more and expand on side projects. Any language welcome in recommendations/opinions as well :)
Victorious1099
I'm not creative enough to come up with any specific projects but something I read that seemed like a good idea was to find different job postings for jobs that look interesting to you, see what kinds of responsibilities/coding languages they use, and then using that to help guide your projects. That way, you can have something that directly shows your skill in what they're looking for.
stefanhall
I did a collaborative document editing project. But only for writing code, so people can write code and what not. Good for doing something like coding interviews. Using web sockets and channels and a managed disk in the cloud with the Go language. Pretty fun to create. Can be difficult for file syncing and what not, but I’d say it was pretty interesting to do
