Need some advice about an offer I accepted from Lockheed Martin

So a few weeks ago, I accepted an offer as an entry level Full Stack Engineer for Lockheed Martin Aeronautics in Texas. I'm super happy that I managed to get a job at a pretty stable company, given all the layoffs.





However, some things have changed since then. Basically, my grandfather is dying (he has stage 4 cancer), and he only has 1-2 years to live at most. Last week, he got a greencard so he'll finally be coming to the US to live with my parents. I love my grandfather a lot, he's my last living grandparent and I really want to be in my home state to spend whatever time he has left together. But the issue is that the Lockheed Martin position requires me to be onsite, and my home state is in the north-east.





I don't know what to do. I know Lockheed Martin hires based on the position in specific departments, so I don't know if I should bother asking HR. I'm worried if asking may jeopardize my offer.





As of right now, I'm applying to all the positions I can in my home state, but I don't have much hope that I'll find an entry-level SWE job there, given the state of the economy. I also would feel bad about reneging on Lockheed Martin because I genuinely want to work there.





Would really appreciate some advice, I really have no idea what to do.