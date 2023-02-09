19g616l0lmwvo9 in
Web architect interview
Is there a huge difference between a web achitect and a software engineer at Bloomberg?If yes ,whats the salary structure?Has anyone had an interview as a web architect at Bloomberg.Please what do i expect in interviews as web architect at Bloomberg?Please i need your help.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I would assume the web architect is less coding-driven than engineering. I would probably focus more on overall architecture, process, etc. than coding. I'm not 100% sure though. Best of luck!
