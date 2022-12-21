Vicente Jr. Miranda in  
Computer Science at Georgia Institute of Technology 

How to View Levels.fyi Contributions?

Hi all,


I'm a student and uploaded some data points about two offers for summer 2023. I would like to see if I can trace those data points on the company listings back to myself? Or if I can see my own contribution somewhere? Just wanting to make sure the data points are accurate, and also it's nice to see salary progression.

1
1700
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer  
You can search for your own data entry. It'll take some work but you can go to the company page and keep using search/filters until you find yourself based on the data you submitted. I think if you have a job title that's not common or doesn't have a lot of data, Levels might not show it right away to help protect anonymity, but if it's a bigger company you should be able to find it.
1

About

Public

Software Engineer

Members

80,482