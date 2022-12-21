Vicente Jr. Miranda in
How to View Levels.fyi Contributions?
Hi all,
I'm a student and uploaded some data points about two offers for summer 2023. I would like to see if I can trace those data points on the company listings back to myself? Or if I can see my own contribution somewhere? Just wanting to make sure the data points are accurate, and also it's nice to see salary progression.
You can search for your own data entry. It'll take some work but you can go to the company page and keep using search/filters until you find yourself based on the data you submitted. I think if you have a job title that's not common or doesn't have a lot of data, Levels might not show it right away to help protect anonymity, but if it's a bigger company you should be able to find it.
