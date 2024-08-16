How can I apply CS to a hospital related background?

I graduated with a CS degree in May but am unable to find a job. I am not great in LC and only have about 6 projects. I had no internships as I am in my 30's, and had a relationship and worked full time. currently have a role dealing with clients in Hospitals. I am also considering going to get a masters for the sake of improving my hiring chances. What programs is there that I can use for bio-tech or anything I can use in hospitals. Or any recommendations in direction.





I am a bit lost and looking for advise. Thanks!





Edit: any masters programs you recommend in case I choose to do that?