How can I apply CS to a hospital related background?
I graduated with a CS degree in May but am unable to find a job. I am not great in LC and only have about 6 projects. I had no internships as I am in my 30's, and had a relationship and worked full time. currently have a role dealing with clients in Hospitals. I am also considering going to get a masters for the sake of improving my hiring chances. What programs is there that I can use for bio-tech or anything I can use in hospitals. Or any recommendations in direction.
I am a bit lost and looking for advise. Thanks!
Edit: any masters programs you recommend in case I choose to do that?
darkwebSoftware Engineer
There can be lot of opportunities. You can go for hospital services services/mgmt software like Epic, devices software, insurance, mass consumer health software etc. I worked at hospital devices company before moving to one of the big tech.
Errorerror808Frontend Software Engineer
Yep, hospital software is definitely a big opportunity.
