What is inflation and how is it affecting things?

There's a lot of talk about inflation lately and idk if people really understand what it is and how it affects the economy at scale. Figured I'd share some info to help explain whats going on right now.





Inflation refers to a broad rise in the prices of goods and services across the economy over time, eroding purchasing power for both consumers and businesses. Your dollar (or whatever currency you use for purchases) will not go as far today as it did yesterday.





There's two types:





Demand-pull inflation occurs when the demand for goods and services in the economy exceeds the economy’s ability to produce them. For example, when demand for new cars recovered more quickly than anticipated from its sharp dip at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, an intervening shortage in the supply of semiconductors made it hard for the automotive industry to keep up with this renewed demand. The subsequent shortage of new vehicles resulted in a spike in prices for new and used cars (NYC is reeling from the demand).





Cost-push inflation occurs when the rising price of input goods and services increases the price of final goods and services. To offset inflation and minimize impact on financial performance, industrial companies were forced to consider price increases that would be passed on to their end consumers.





How does this impact us?





Energy prices, cost of materials, and wages are all going up. Industries like automotive and assembly, aerospace and defense, advanced electronics, semiconductors, and retail, are extremely volatile as they either dont have enough inventory (Tesla) or too much (Amazon), in both cases are failing to increase customer demand. This cocktail makes this a lose-lose situation since any wage gains made by customers are voided by the COL increases, literally everywhere. Globally, including China and EU are struggling as well. The war and geopolitical instability is showing its effects and frankly seems to be accelerating as governments try to tackle symptoms as they arise.