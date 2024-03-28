Transitioning from military PM into tech - need advice

I have 5 YOE as a program manager for the Air Force. I have the typical military PM story: I executed large defense acquisition contracts with both SW/HW components, managed $10 bajillion, led 20 person cross-functional teams and managed 50+ stakeholders.. blah blah.





I am looking to transition to a Tech PM role, ideally at a FAANG company (obviously). I know that I don't have the technical background these companies will be looking for, so my question is how do I demonstrate that I am ready/capable if I have 1-1.5 years before needing a job.





I am currently studying for my PMP, but the three other options I have considered are:

1. Get an MBA post Air Force before looking for tech roles

2. Get technical masters before leaving the military (part time over the next year)

3. Ramp up on technical certifications over the next year (most easily attainable)





I am open to all criticisms and welcome any ideas not mentioned.





Lastly, as a Military PM I make ~140k. As a tech PM with my current/projected experience, can I expect to make >140k TC living in Seattle?