Looking for advice on degrees and career paths!
I’m currently deciding between two options and need some guidance on whether a Computational Biology degree with a minor in Computer Science is strong enough for tech jobs, or if I should pursue a full CS degree. Here are my two options:
1. Graduate in May 2026 with a CS degree – This would give me Summer 2025 for internships.
2. Stick with a Computational Biology degree – I could do a co-op at a tech company in Spring 2025, a Summer 2025 internship, and graduate in Summer 2026.
What would you recommend? Would a Computational Biology degree with a CS minor be competitive enough for tech roles, or is the full CS degree worth it? Thanks for any insights!
applelioniceSoftware Engineer
Computational Biology and CS degree are not much different at all. All the core classes are the same the difference lies in the fact that comp bio has more electives to choice from. Even with that does really matter if I’m learning same material. Isn’t it experience over degree?
