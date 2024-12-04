Looking for advice on degrees and career paths!

Poll

I’m currently deciding between two options and need some guidance on whether a Computational Biology degree with a minor in Computer Science is strong enough for tech jobs, or if I should pursue a full CS degree. Here are my two options:

1. Graduate in May 2026 with a CS degree – This would give me Summer 2025 for internships.

2. Stick with a Computational Biology degree – I could do a co-op at a tech company in Spring 2025, a Summer 2025 internship, and graduate in Summer 2026.





What would you recommend? Would a Computational Biology degree with a CS minor be competitive enough for tech roles, or is the full CS degree worth it? Thanks for any insights!