Hands-on vs text-book-lecture learning
I'm trying to brush up on my skills (DS with 7 YoE), and honestly, I find it very overwhelming. There's just too much to learn and too many resources. As a PhD, I really feel the urge to dig deep and learn everything about the algorithms and the math behind them. Same applies to new tools. But then, I’m not sure if knowing-it-all is going to be useful to me on interviews. Also, I don’t know if I should just pick a couple of projects and learn hands-on or take advanced courses and learn the traditional way. I have used both methods before, but it’s been a while for me and now that I’m trying to catch up I feel like I can’t get my head around all this
! I guess I’m getting old lol.
How do you all navigate your learning journey? I’m in a career rut (mid-career crisis maybe?!) and really need to learn new stuff to stay relevant and SANE! I feel like the corporate culture is killing my cognitive abilities and that scares me.
I would be much more interested in hearing about someone’s work that made a basic predictive engine for movies they like from IMDb data compared to ML theory. The ups and downs and real world challenges brings it to life and makes me feel like they actually understand it in practice.
Just find something cool and start. Starting is the hardest part.