Hands-on vs text-book-lecture learning

I'm trying to brush up on my skills (DS with 7 YoE), and honestly, I find it very overwhelming. There's just too much to learn and too many resources. As a PhD, I really feel the urge to dig deep and learn everything about the algorithms and the math behind them. Same applies to new tools. But then, I’m not sure if knowing-it-all is going to be useful to me on interviews. Also, I don’t know if I should just pick a couple of projects and learn hands-on or take advanced courses and learn the traditional way. I have used both methods before, but it’s been a while for me and now that I’m trying to catch up I feel like I can’t get my head around all this

! I guess I’m getting old lol.



How do you all navigate your learning journey? I’m in a career rut (mid-career crisis maybe?!) and really need to learn new stuff to stay relevant and SANE! I feel like the corporate culture is killing my cognitive abilities and that scares me.