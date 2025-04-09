kyle04 in
New Grad Interview Experience (Expedia Group, Blue Origin, eBay)
I've recently heard back from the companies listed above for entry-level software engineer positions.
I was wondering what the interview experience was like for these companies. How difficult were the leetcode questions, did the interviewers give hints, etc?
Thanks!
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
Not a new grad, but I've been hearing that some teams have been hiring new grads still at my company. The market has definitely been the toughest for you guys especially, but there's still hope!
