The gatekeeping of tech screening is broken
Most interviewers of now universal one-hour tech screen don't care about your resume. They're not asking you questions about what you've built, problems encountered, or successes had. It's strictly, and often times, an overly complicated, open-ended, and trick coding problem. Did you reject that candidate who struggled to center a DIV for 5 minutes? You just passed on a core member of the React team.
Who is this process serving and why are we still doing it?
A candidate with 15+ years of experience hesitating even slightly will be passed on because of the endless queue of other LeetCoding candidates that will have seen the problem before, but have no real-world experience, who nail it.
Who would you rather have on your team?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I'm not sure I would say it's gatekeeping necessarily, but there is definitely a problem with tech interviewing in general. I would see hiring managers put new hires as interviewers on panels. I'm talking like 3 weeks into the job, this guy doesn't even have his insurance setup yet, and he's interviewing for new members of the team. I think it honestly comes from companies overstating how much they like to make 'data-driven' decisions. It makes it so interviewers aren't looking at a candidate for the work they can do, but moreso can they provide the right data to make a hiring decision. Sometimes, those things go hand in hand. Other times, it's just checking the boxes and putting feedback into a system. Not sure what the solution is, but if your team is missing out on good candidates because you can't evaluate them correctly, then something will end up changing.
9
TopMenTechnical Program Manager
> then something will end up changing. You would think so. This is probably true in smaller companies, but certainly not FAANG where interviewing is more performative in the ways that you stated above.
2
