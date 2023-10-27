The gatekeeping of tech screening is broken

Most interviewers of now universal one-hour tech screen don't care about your resume. They're not asking you questions about what you've built, problems encountered, or successes had. It's strictly, and often times, an overly complicated, open-ended, and trick coding problem. Did you reject that candidate who struggled to center a DIV for 5 minutes? You just passed on a core member of the React team.





Who is this process serving and why are we still doing it?





A candidate with 15+ years of experience hesitating even slightly will be passed on because of the endless queue of other LeetCoding candidates that will have seen the problem before, but have no real-world experience, who nail it.





Who would you rather have on your team?