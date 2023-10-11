Best Coding Practices: How to decide where to place your code in your codebase?

Hello Everyone,





I recently worked on a pull request where I needed to create a function. This function's purpose is to determine whether a given file is associated with a specific account. It accomplishes this by utilizing certain database resources, which we'll refer to as "X."





Here's the question I'd like your input on: We have two separate database modules. One is dedicated to handling the files and all other stuff related to file processing, while the other is dedicated to all the processing related to resource X. My function's role is to assess the file's association with an account, even though it doesn't directly interact with the files themselves. Instead, it relies on resource X to make this determination.





Now, the question is: In which module should I place this function, the files related module or the resource X related module? I value your suggestions and insights on this matter.





Thank you for your input.