🥇Be the first to apply

Hellooo,


Last time I shared to the Levels.fyi community that I made Pipeline.careers to help myself know when roles open up at my target companies (Stripe, OpenAI, etc). Just for a quick recap: Pipeline.careers started out as an email alert whenever a job opened up at a company I wanted to work at.


Since then, I shipped a ton of new features and wanted to share in case it could be helpful for other job seeks like me:

  • Immediate alerts when a matching job opens
  • Personalized job recommendations
  • Filters throughout job departments, locations, salary, etc


As always, please let me know if there's any feedback! Good luck everyone on their job hunt.


worldsbestdetectiveSecurity  
How do you plan to make money? Pricing? + What’s your privacy policy?

