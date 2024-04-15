JackOLantern in
Looking for Work Advice
I notice that my attention in detail has been waning a little in recent times causing me to miss obvious sources of logical errors in my day to day. Any advice for me to improve myself and get myself back to speed?
And I've noticed that my speed of making code changes has suffered as well I'm not sure if I feel burnt out particularly cuz I'd definitely know.
I know that I'm not the only guy who's feeling this and would love some advice of like actionable steps I can take
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer
Products from apps like Tiktok to TV shows have conditioned us to have shorter attention spans. There's numerous studies on this phenomenon. What do you do about it? Be more conscious of your content consumption. Set time limits, avoid hyper engineered content, etc.
[deleted]
