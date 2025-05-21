OpenAI to acquire Jony Ive's AI-device startup io

Huge news just dropped, OpenAI announced a $6.5 billion deal to acquire Jony Ive's AI-device startup. It's OpenAI's biggest acquisition to date, and it shows they're serious about pushing into AI-hardware and moving beyond just the AI software space.





https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-05-21/openai-to-buy-apple-veteran-jony-ive-s-ai-device-startup-in-6-5-billion-deal?srnd=undefined