Career switch from oracle dba
Is there any future for oracle DBA'S, what all I need to learn to switch carrer and sustain for better future and better pay?
BrooklynBrokeBusiness Analyst
Just go to data engineering. SQL and system design are must haves. You'll make a nice cushy salary. A lot of the data engineers in Charlotte are pulling in 150k to 200k base salary. Stay away from NYC and Cali, no point in living in those places.
BrooklynBrokeBusiness Analyst
Also you create to data marts and data pipelines.
