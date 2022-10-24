BrooklynBroke in
Describe the Vibe Inside Facebook - After Zuck Announced Cuts
What is the vibe inside Facebook? If it is bad (you have a knot in your stomach when you go to work), will you leave or is the compensation too high that no other place will pay that kind of salary? Therefore, you are forced to stay until you get fired.
cnu9c3dyBackend Software Engineer
What you are describing is called the "golden handcuffs" and are offered to more senior level staff members, have performed well for the company or those that have exceptional or irreplaceable skills. Can't speak for those people at facebook. For everyone else low on the totem pole like me, it sucks. We are burned out from all the news and the drama of PIP threats
