I'm a passionate and results-oriented professional with over 10 years of experience in building relationships, optimizing processes, and exceeding expectations. Throughout my career, I've thrived in diverse environments, from fast-paced sales floors to dynamic tech landscapes.





Most recently, I spearheaded front office operations at Lee Gerrard Dental, streamlining patient flow, implementing new technologies, and providing exceptional customer service. Prior to that, I excelled as a Sales & Business Administration leader at Yankee Lady Yacht Charters, where I secured bookings through strategic communication and ensured smooth IT operations.





My broader background encompasses programmatic marketing coordination at Publicis Media, where I orchestrated successful online campaigns for clients. Additionally, I honed my customer service and sales expertise at Yellow Pages (YP Holdings) and Rogers Communications, consistently exceeding goals and fostering enduring client relationships.





Beyond the technical skills, I possess strong communication and interpersonal abilities, allowing me to connect with clients, troubleshoot challenges, and build trust. I'm adept at adapting to new environments and technologies, consistently seeking opportunities to optimize processes and drive results.





This blend of experience and skills positions me to excel in a dynamic, results-oriented environment. I'm eager to leverage my diverse background and contribute to your team's success.

