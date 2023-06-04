Sponsorship jobs in the UK

Hi,

I have 9+ years of experience in backend development. I'm looking to move to the UK.





Have been applying for jobs for the past 3 months, but could land only one interview which didn't progress beyond the 1st round. Most of the jobs that I see, are not providing sponsorship to international candidates.





I'm starting to become a little disillusioned. Is it just me or the companies are really not sponsoring work visas in the UK currently.





Any insights into the UK job market would greatly help.





Thanks!