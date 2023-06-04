hariputtar in
Sponsorship jobs in the UK
Hi,
I have 9+ years of experience in backend development. I'm looking to move to the UK.
Have been applying for jobs for the past 3 months, but could land only one interview which didn't progress beyond the 1st round. Most of the jobs that I see, are not providing sponsorship to international candidates.
I'm starting to become a little disillusioned. Is it just me or the companies are really not sponsoring work visas in the UK currently.
Any insights into the UK job market would greatly help.
Thanks!
pont87Software Engineer
Have you checked the UK's Global Talent Visa? Basically, you do not need sponsorship to live and work in the UK with GT Visa. It's quite straight-forward application for most software engineers who can provide proof of their impact to a broader audience via a letter from the companies they have worked. Checkout official page; https://www.gov.uk/global-talent-digital-technology and https://technation.io/visa/ Also there's a forum where you can ask alumni or prospect talents: https://discourse.tnvisaforum.org/
1
hariputtarBackend Software Engineer
Thanks for sharing this info but I don't think I would qualify for this visa. Don't have a research or even a master's degree. Just plain old bachelor's degree and 9 years of work ex. 😐
