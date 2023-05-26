atxpm420 in
Applying to jobs
I'll often come across job postings less than a few days old with 500 applicants already in the mix. Out of curiosity how competitive is an application at this stage vs the early-birds who are the first to apply?
bringeeRecruiter
It's still worth applying. Most of those 500+ applicant things seem fake anyways. I've posted jobs on LinkedIn and see the thing says I get 50 applicants, but I've actually only got like 10 maybe.
atxpm420Product Manager
Thanks for the feedback!
