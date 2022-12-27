Prashantt in  
Machine Learning Engineer  

Career switch from Marketing to IT sector

Wanted some advice and help to land my first IT sector job as I've learnt Python,Mysql, Django basics.

Do I need to more skills?
Let me know what skills should I learn to get my first job....
3
1584
Sort by:
simoSoftware Engineer  
it depends on specialty of it job , if its web development you should learn more of basics how http protocol works how requested and responses work, then you should choose if u would like more backend or front end , depending on specialty or you can do both(full stack) you could learn more about html/css and javascript basic with some frameworks, otherwise u can learn more about OOP and design patterns (solid, ioc ,....), version control like git , vsts, ... would be a plus, lastly read about some project management like agile methodology as scrum ...
1

About

Public

Computer & Network Security

Members

3,553